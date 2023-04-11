DETROIT — Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said Tuesday she won't run for U.S. Senate for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.
Dingell made the announcement during a State of the District address at the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce, she told The Detroit News.
"I’ve been touched by the number of people who have asked me to consider running for Senate," Dingell said. "But I’m someone who likes being in the community and engaged and digging in, and I can’t do that if I’m running for the Senate and trying to raise $150 million."
Dingell of Ann Arbor also emailed supporters on Tuesday afternoon to inform them of her decision.
"After much consideration, I have decided that I can best serve Michigan and our nation as a member of the U.S. House. I’ll be blunt because that’s just who I am. I love my job. I love my district. And most importantly, I love my constituents," she wrote.
"I look forward to continuing my work to represent Michigan’s 6th District in the U.S. House and delivering solutions that help protect seniors, support working families, bring our supply chains home, boost manufacturing, fight for labor unions, and build back our economy even stronger than before."
Dingell is the latest high-profile Democrat to pass on a Senate bid. So far, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing is the only Democrat to declare a campaign for Senate, saying last week she raised $3 million in the first month of her campaign.
Other Democrats are still expected to enter the fray, including the actor Hill Harper and Dearborn businessman Nasser Beydoun. Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh of Saginaw is also weighing a campaign.
