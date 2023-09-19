CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2023--
Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced it will present initial data from Module 1 and 2 of its ongoing Phase 1 MYTHIC clinical trial in a plenary session at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 11-15, 2023 in Boston, MA. In addition to this presentation, the Company will present multiple posters at the conference highlighting preclinical and clinical developments, including data from Module 4 of its Phase 1/2 TRESR clinical trial.
Module 1 and 2 of the Phase 1 MYTHIC clinical trial are evaluating lunresertib (RP-6306), a first-in-class, oral PKMYT1 inhibitor alone and in combination with camonsertib (RP-3500/RG6526), a potent and selective oral inhibitor of ATR, while Module 4 of the Phase 1/2 TRESR trial is evaluating camonsertib in combination with gemcitabine, both in molecularly selected advanced solid tumors. Repare entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib.
Details for the plenary and poster presentations are as follows:
Title: MYTHIC: First-in-human (FIH) biomarker-driven phase I trial of PKMYT1 inhibitor lunresertib (lunre) alone and with ATR inhibitor camonsertib (cam) in solid tumors with CCNE1 amplification or deleterious alterations in FBXW7 or PPP2R1A
Presenter: Dr. Timothy A. Yap, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
Abstract number: 35396
Poster number: B156
Session: Plenary Session 4: New Drugs on the Horizon
Session date and time: Friday, October 13 | 9:40 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET
Session location: Level 3, Ballroom AB
Title: Ataxia telangiectasia- and Rad3-related kinase inhibitor (ATRi) camonsertib in combination with low dose gemcitabine in patients with solid tumors with DNA damage response (DDR) aberrations: Preclinical and Phase 1b results
Presenter: Dr. Ezra Rosen, Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY
Poster number: B045
Session: Poster Session B
Session date and time: Friday, October 13 | 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Session location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D
Title: Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) genomic and epigenomic profiling (GuardantINFINITY) for diagnosis of DNA damage repair (DDR) loss of function (LOF) and response monitoring in the TRESR and ATTACC trials
Presenter: Dr. Ezra Rosen, Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY
Poster number: A123
Session: Poster Session A
Session date and time: Thursday, October 12 | 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Session location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D
Title: Retrospective baseline biomarker analyses in a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of the PKMYT1 inhibitor lunresertib (RP-6306) in pts with advanced solid tumors harboring CCNE1 amplification and/or deleterious alterations in FBXW7 or PPP2R1A.
Presenter: Elia Aguado-Fraile, Repare Therapeutics
Poster number: B169
Session: Poster Session B
Session date and time: Friday, October 13 | 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Session location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D
Title: Preclinical development of PKMYT1 and ATR inhibitor combinations
Presenter: Michael Zimmerman, Repare Therapeutics
Poster number: B057
Session: Poster Session B
Session date and time: Friday, October 13 | 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Session location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D
Title: Preclinical development of PKMYT1 and WEE1 inhibitor combinations
Presenter: David Gallo, Repare Therapeutics
Poster number: A023
Session: Poster Session A
Session date and time: Thursday, October 12 | 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Session location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D
About Repare Therapeutics’ SNIPRx® Platform
Repare’s SNIPRx® platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company’s therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare’s platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx® screening, in order to selectively target those tumors in patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.
About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.
Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes lunresertib (also known as RP-6306), a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500 or RG6526), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development and partnered with Roche; RP-3467, a preclinical Polθ inhibitor program; as well as several additional, undisclosed preclinical programs, including RP-1664. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.
SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.
