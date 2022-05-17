SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
Replicated, which enables software vendors to operationalize and scale the delivery and management of their applications into customer-controlled environments, today announced a host of new platform features and capabilities that enable their customers to accelerate enterprise adoption of their Kubernetes applications.
"Ensuring that our customers can increase adoption rates, operationalize their application distribution processes, and effectively scale their go-to-market strategies is something that we continually strive to deliver on," said Grant Miller, CEO, and co-founder of Replicated. "When our customers succeed, we succeed as well, so we're very excited to be rolling out a host of new features to help independent software vendors deliver their products simply and efficiently."
Key newly released features and updates that accelerate enterprise adoption and drive success for vendors with Kubernetes-based applications:
- Community licensing
- Enterprise software vendors struggle to distribute trial versions of their software into self-hosted environments. Replicated's community licensing feature allows software vendors to distribute unlimited trial licenses for customer-controlled instances. Software vendors can increase adoption by converting community licenses to commercial licenses as enterprises move from trial to production.
- Preflight checks
- Installation failures can be a roadblock to an enterprise sale. Preflight checks, which verify the container environment, cluster resources, and configuration, will flag install issues before they arise, drastically increasing DevOps efficiency. New customizable host- and application-level preflight checks increase the success rate of first-time installations and upgrades.
- Semantic versioning and auto-updates
- Enterprise software vendors spend valuable resources troubleshooting issues for customers on older unsupported versions of their applications. With Semantic Versioning, vendors can keep all customer-controlled software up-to-date. Vendors can now easily manage multiple channels, support automatic updates, and allow customers to choose which version they want to install and require specific major versions during step upgrades.
Replicated customers already see value from these new features. Wallaroo, a platform built to provide a simple, secure, and scalable way to deploy, run, and observe machine learning in an enterprise production environment, relayed their satisfaction with Replicated's new capabilities. "Thanks to Replicated's Community Licensing, we've found a great way to speed up our adoption rate with Wallaroo Community Edition," says Younes Amar, Head of Product at Wallaroo. "We've increased our trustability and transparency for anyone in the machine learning and data science community looking to simplify the deployment and management of ML models and pipelines."
Learn More
To learn more about these features, please contact Replicated at: https://www.replicated.com/contact-us.
About Replicated
Replicated is the modern way to ship multi-prem software. Replicated gives software vendors a container-based platform for easily deploying cloud native applications inside customers' environments to provide greater security and control. Learn more at Replicated.com.
