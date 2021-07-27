WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $36.2 million.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $163 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.2 million.
Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.71 to $2.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $625 million to $645 million.
Repligen shares have increased 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.
—————
