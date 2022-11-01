WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $40.4 million.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $200.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192 million.
Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $795 million to $805 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGEN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.