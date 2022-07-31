FILE - Britain's Prince Charles visits the Festival Site at Victoria Square before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Thursday July 28, 2022. Britain’s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a 1 million-pound ($1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden. The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund received the money in 2013 from Bakr bin Laden and his brother Shafiq.