WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement is coveted among Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. All of the candidates talk about their support of Trump on the campaign trail. At least two have brought on former Trump staffers as paid advisers.
And more than one of them might get the endorsement.
Trump, frustrated that he’s getting conflicting advice from advisers and unsure of which one to believe, is reportedly considering endorsing more than one candidate, according to Politico.
“It seems like it sort of dilutes it,” said Jean Evans, a former chairwoman of the Missouri Republican Party.
Several candidates have touted their connections to Trump.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt is friends with Pam Bondi, who runs Trump’s Super PAC. U.S. Rep. Billy Long hired Kellyanne Conway as an adviser. Former Gov. Eric Greitens tapped Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Trump adviser who is engaged to Donald Trump, Jr., as his national chairwoman and recently hosted Rudy Giuliani in St. Louis for a fundraiser.
When asked whether the campaign would still want an endorsement from Trump if it were split among candidates, Greitens campaign manager Dylan Johnson stressed that Trump is still a force in Republican politics.
“President Trump is the single most important and powerful force both in Republican and national politics,” Johnson said. “The MAGA movement has coalesced around Governor Greitens because he is the only candidate who truly stands with President Trump and will actually fight for the America First agenda.”
The campaigns for Schmitt and Long did not immediately respond to the question.
Evans said the candidates are less focused on Trump’s endorsement and more on putting out an “America First” message that’s popular with the base of the Republican Party.
Long, who’s been clear about his attempts to win over Trump’s endorsement, put out an ad this week touting his connection to the former president and falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen by President Joe Biden, a claim that has been made repeatedly by Trump.
While Trump’s endorsement may be coveted by the candidates, some of his picks are struggling. In Pennsylvania, Trump’s endorsed candidate Sean Parnell dropped out after a dispute over custody of his children. In Alabama and North Carolina, Trump’s endorsed candidates are losing ground in the polls.
But whether Trump endorses one candidate, multiple candidates or chooses not to weigh in at all is still uncertain in a primary that’s more than six months away.
“All that remains to be seen,” Evans said. “I don’t know what he’s going to do and I don’t think anyone does.”
