FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. The number of posts on Twitter containing racial slurs has soared since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, new research shows. Analysts at the Center for Countering Digital Hate searched for English-language posts containing one of several different racial slurs. They found that the use of all of them went up in the first full week after Musk bought Twitter.