Iowa Republicans scheduled the party’s caucuses for Jan. 15, setting a key date in the 2024 presidential race and solidifying the state’s influential first-in-the-nation status at least for one party.
State Republican chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement that the party is “proud to affirm that Iowa will continue to honor our half-century-old promises to the other carveout states.” The GOP’s State Central Committee voted unanimously in favor of the mid-January date on Saturday, he said.
Democratic National Committee members revamped their party’s primaries in February, lifting South Carolina to the front of the calendar next Feb. 3. President Joe Biden, who is expected to face no major Democratic challenger in his bid to run for a second term, expressed his support.
Several Republican presidential candidates held events in Iowa this week, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the 2024 contest heats up.
