PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Resco Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that effective Monday, May 23, 2022, Mark Essig joined Resco as Chief Executive Officer. “Mark has demonstrated extensive leadership capabilities that will serve him and Resco well. His experience in the steel industry as well as private equity sponsored companies are a great fit for what this company needs,” said Dr. Kevin Handerhan, Resco’s now-former Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “We are excited to welcome Mark as the new President and CEO of Resco.”
Mark’s steel experience has included senior leadership roles at AK Steel, the Washington Steel Corp., Phoenix Services and RathGibson. Mark has combined this steel industry experience with a strong private equity background, having successfully managed portfolio companies for private equity firms such as Bain Capital, Pfingsten Partners, Monomoy Capital, and Wayzata Partners.
Kevin will continue in an active role as Resco’s Chairman of the Board, supporting Mark and the Resco Leadership Team. “I welcome the head start that Kevin has provided me, Balmoral Funds and the company, as well as his ongoing support and participation as we grow and build a bigger, stronger Resco,” noted Mr. Essig. He continued, “the exceptional experience of our management team and our commitment to setting new standards of quality products and service continues to set Resco apart from our competitors.”
Resco Products, Inc, based in Pittsburgh, PA, is a refractory manufacturer that services many diverse end markets, including steel and cement production, and petrochemical processing. Resco has been in the refractory industry for over 75 years and operates 11 facilities across North America and the United Kingdom. Resco’s footprint provides a unique ability to service customers quickly and efficiently. Resco is a product leader within the refractory industry, creating enhanced products that reduce customers’ downtime and increase productivity.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005553/en/
Graham McDonough – Chief Financial Officer – 412-294-1069
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MINING/MINERALS MANUFACTURING NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER MANUFACTURING STEEL
SOURCE: Resco Products, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/26/2022 12:29 PM/DISC: 05/26/2022 12:29 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005553/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.