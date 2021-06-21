WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The body of a 10-year-old girl who had been missing in the waters off Rhode Island since Sunday was recovered Monday, authorities said.
She was identified as Yoskarly Martinez, of Providence, who had been at the beach with her family, Warwick police Capt. Robert Hart said.
She had been missing since Sunday when authorities were called to Conimicut Point in Warwick at about 3 p.m. for people in the water.
The body of a 35-year-old man who died trying to rescue the girl was recovered Sunday, Fire Chief Peter McMichael said, and two other men who tried to help were taken to the hospital.
The other victim was identified as Valentin Cardona Sanchez, of Central Falls, Hart said.
Sanchez did not know the Martinez family, authorities said.
Mayor Frank Picozzi called Sanchez a hero.
There are signs at the beach warning that there are no lifeguards on duty and telling swimmers to beware of strong currents and undertows.
This story has been updated to correct the ages of the victims, based on new information from authorities.