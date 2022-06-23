DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
The "Research Antibodies and Reagents Global Market Report 2022: By Technology, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research Antibodies and Reagents Global Market Report 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global research antibodies and reagents market.
This report focuses on research antibodies and reagents market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the research antibodies and reagents market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the research antibodies and reagents? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Research Antibodies and Reagents market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider research antibodies and reagents market, and compares it with other markets.
The countries covered in the research antibodies and reagents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Report Scope
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers
- The research antibodies and reagents market section of the report gives context. It compares the research antibodies and reagents market with other segments of the research antibodies and reagents market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, research antibodies and reagents indicators comparison
Markets Covered:
- By Technology: Western Blot; Immunofluorescence; Immunohistochemistry; Flow Cytometry; Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA); Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay; Immunoprecipitation; Others
- By Application: Proteomics; Drug Discovery & Development; Genomics
- By End-User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry; Academic & Research Institutes; Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Major Companies:
- Abcam plc
- Merck KGaA
- Cell Signaling Technology Inc
- GE Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Characteristics
3. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Research Antibodies and Reagents
5. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Western Blot
- Immunofluorescence
- Immunohistochemistry
- Flow Cytometry
- Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
- Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay
- Immunoprecipitation
- Others
6.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Proteomics
- Drug discovery & Development
- Genomics
6.3. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs
7. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Thermo Fisher Scientific inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories inc.
- F.Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer inc.
- Lonza Group AG
- Abcam plc.
- GenScript Biotech Corporation
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology inc.
- BioLegend inc.
- Rockland Immunochemicals inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Eli Lily and Company
- Agilent Technologies inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Cell Signaling Technology inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Amgen inc.
- Sanofi
- QIAGEN
- Luminex Corporation
- Dako
- Alere inc.
- Abbott
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27aoyz
