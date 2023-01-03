DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--
The "Research Antibodies Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Source, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The small proteins known as antibodies, which are an essential component of immune system's reaction to diseases, are helpful in biomedical research. For decades, researchers have been developing antibodies to fight and understand viruses like Covid-19 and many common infectious disorders. The majority of antibodies used in research are referred to as animal-derived and are obtained from animals. A small quantity of the desired foreign antigen is injected into an animal. This triggers the immune system to generate antibodies in defense. These are then collected for use in research, either from the spleen or the blood.
Market Dynamics
Increasing collaborations and partnerships between market players is expected to contribute to significant growth in forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company and Seagen Inc., an American biotechnology company announced an exclusive collaboration agreement to design, develop, and market antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets.
The collaboration will make use of the exclusive monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology from Sanofi and the exclusive ADC technology from Seagen. Sanofi is now working on an ADC, which is an antibody designed to carry powerful anti-cancer medications to tumor cells expressing a certain protein.
Increasing product launches by market players are expected to drive growth of the global research antibodies market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, ImmunoPrecise, a full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery company launched DeepDisplay, Antibody Discovery Platform with an unknown U.S. based Pharma Company.
In contrast to conventional technologies, DeepDisplay uses a transgenic animal immunization combined with phage display antibody selection to deliver the most therapeutically-relevant antibodies in the shortest amount of time with the highest chances of success.
Increasing product approvals are expected to drive growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Gilead Sciences Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company announced that Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is an antibody-drug conjugate that combines a humanized monoclonal antibody.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global research antibodies market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global research antibodies market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-rad Laboratories, Lonza Group, Merck Millipore, Cell Signalling Technology Inc., F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, BioLegend Inc., Illumina, Phoenix Pharmaceuticals and Abcam plc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make an informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global research antibodies market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global research antibodies market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Research Antibodies Market, By Product Type:
- Primary Antibodies
- Secondary Antibodies
- Reagents
- Consumables
Global Research Antibodies Market, By Form:
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Polyclonal Antibodies
- Recombinant Antibodies
Global Research Antibodies Market, By Source:
- Mouse
- Rabbit
- Goat
- Others (Guinea Pigs, Rat etc.)
Global Research Antibodies Market, By Application:
- Western Blotting
- ELISA
- Flow Cytometry
- Immunocytochemistry (ICC)/ Immunofluorescence (IF)
- Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
- Others (Immunoprecipitation, Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay and etc.)
Global Research Antibodies Market, By End User:
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Bio-rad Laboratories
- Lonza Group
- Merck Millipore
- Cell Signalling Technology Inc.
- F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
- Agilent Technologies
- Danaher Corporation
- BioLegend Inc.
- Illumina
- Phoenix Pharmaceuticals
- Abcam plc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Overview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Research Antibodies Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Research Antibodies Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
6. Global Research Antibodies Market, By Form, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
7. Global Research Antibodies Market, By Source, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
8. Global Research Antibodies Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
9. Global Research Antibodies Market, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
10. Global Research Antibodies Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
11. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/621cr6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005667/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES SCIENCE HEALTH RESEARCH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/03/2023 12:07 PM/DISC: 01/03/2023 12:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005667/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.