“Reser’s Fine Foods Picnic Experience” Brings Food and Fun to Summer Festivals

After a two-year hiatus, Reser’s Fine Foods Picnic Experience is rolling right through this year’s exciting festival season. As a Proud Sponsor of Good Times, Reser’s is joining loyal customers and making new ones at regional events that provide plenty of great entertainment, fun, and food.
The Reser’s Picnic Experience provides festival goers with a place to rest, find shade, recharge cell phones, and of course taste the world’s best potato salad! Reser’s has shared more than 40,000 free samples of their Deviled Egg Potato Salad, a Reser’s top-seller and crowd favorite. The 2022 tour has made stops at some of the largest lifestyle festivals of the Summer including “The Taste of Cincinnati,” “CMA Fest” in Nashville, and the “Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest.”
Upcoming events include the “ Chicago Air & Water Show ” (Aug 20-21) along the Chicago lakefront and the American Royal World Series of BBQ (Sept 30-Oct 1) at Kansas Speedway. For information visit: https://www.resers.com/summertour/.
“Reser’s Deli Salads are ideal for summer outings! It feels good to be out doing the things we enjoy with our customers this summer and connecting in person!” said Anne Nelson, Sr Brand Strategy Manager, Deli.
About Reser’s Fine Foods:
Reser’s is the leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes, and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store, and food service industries. Family owned and operated, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of good times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and affordable family meals since 1950. Reser’s family of brands includes Reser’s American Classics, Main St Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, and more. With more than 4,500 employees, Reser’s operates 14 facilities in the US, Mexico, and Canada and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit resers.com to learn more.
