On November 10 from 9 a.m.-noon EST, Hartford-based nonprofit reSET presents Beyond Business as Usual: Regenerative Economy, a virtual conference for socially minded business leaders and entrepreneurs. The event focuses on reimagining the economy to achieve prosperity for all. Speakers include thought leaders in the areas of impact investing, inclusive economic development and social justice in finance.
In alignment with reSET's mission to grow Connecticut's social enterprise sector, this event will inspire new connections for business leaders who would like to launch, grow and support more sustainable businesses. Tickets, available at www.bit.ly/BBAU2021, are $40. Proceeds support reSET's entrepreneurial programs.
A regenerative economy offers solutions to the status quo, in which many people still do not have access to basic amenities such as food, housing, quality education, living-wage jobs and healthcare: issues exacerbated by the pandemic. Regenerative economics aims to approach capitalism with a new mindset: abundance over scarcity.
John Fullerton, Capital Institute founder and author of 8 Principles of a Regenerative Economy, joins reSET's executive director Sarah Bodley in a virtual fireside chat to kick off the morning. A panel discussion will lead to breakout sessions where attendees can network and discuss new ways of thinking. Panel speakers include: Shelly Omilâdè Bell, founder of Black Girl Ventures, who connects entrepreneurs, investors and corporations in order to diversify their talent pipeline, increase equity and grow their brands; Village Capital CEO Allie Burns, who has worked for two decades with innovators at the intersection of tech and social change; and Jessica Stago, Change Lab Solutions co-founder and director of business incubation, whose work supports indigenous entrepreneurs.
"The pandemic has forced us to rethink how we view a successful society—expanding beyond money and power, and prioritizing connectivity, community, safety and health,” says reSET's Bodley. "This year's conference will ask big questions: How can we keep 'people' and 'planet' more central to our economic decisions? Rather than returning to business as usual, what can we hold onto from this difficult time in order to create a better future?"
About reSET
reSET's mission is to advance the social enterprise sector in Connecticut through programming, thought leadership and advocacy. reSET aims to inspire innovation and community collaboration and to support entrepreneurs in creating market-based solutions to community challenges. Learn more at resetco.org.
