Resolution Medical, an end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) focused on complex and rapidly growing medical technology segments, today announced the appointment of Peter Herman as Chief Executive Officer. Resolution Medical is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.
Mr. Herman has more than 35 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing services with a focus on medical technology applications. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Multi-Site Operations at Resonetics, a CDMO specializing in micromanufacturing components for medical devices. Previously, he held management positions at JunoPacific, Lake Region Medical, and UFE Inc.
Arcline commented, “Pete brings an outstanding track record of building and growing businesses that address critical demands in the medical technology segment. We are thrilled to welcome Pete as Resolution Medical’s CEO and believe his experience providing engineering and manufacturing services to highly innovative medical technology customers makes him ideally suited to lead the company’s next phase of growth.”
Shawn Patterson, Resolution Medical co-founder, added, “At Resolution Medical, our purpose is to partner with customers to bring urgently needed medical devices to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. Pete’s skillset will enable us to better support our customers with top-tier engineering and manufacturing capabilities.”
Mr. Herman said, “The value Resolution Medical brings to the medical device market is truly unique, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a skilled team. The combination of deep clinical and device design knowledge, biosimulation technology and pre-clinical services, and production readiness and launch capabilities position Resolution Medical to bring differentiation to the CDMO market. I look forward to working together with the exceptional teams at Resolution Medical and Arcline to expand the partnerships we have with medical device companies and drive the future of medical technology.”
About Resolution Medical
Founded in 2012, Resolution Medical is a medical device CDMO serving the most demanding interventional therapies, including structural heart, neuromodulation, heart failure, electrophysiology, and oncology. With ISO 13485 and FDA registered facilities, the company’s service offering includes engineering, research, biosimulation, and commercial manufacturing for class I, II, III medical devices including active implantables. For more information about Resolution Medical, please visit www.resolutionmedical.com.
