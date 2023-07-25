DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
The "Respiratory Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The respiratory care devices global market is estimated is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $24,866.6 million by 2029.
Technological advancements in respiratory care devices and funding for the development of innovative respiratory technologies further boost the growth of market.
The market is being propelled by several factors, including the rising incidence and prevalence of respiratory diseases like Asthma, COPD, and others. The growing elderly population and the subsequent rise in the occurrence of respiratory disorders also contribute to the market's growth.
Whereas rising use of non - invasive respiratory care devices, advancements in respiratory care devices, funding for the development of innovative respiratory care technologies and favorable reimbursement are providing immense opportunities to the market. However, product recalls, adverse effects associated with some of the respiratory care devices, availability of alternative respiratory care devices and stringent regulations are hampering the growth of the market.
Report Highlights:
Product Segmentation: The respiratory care devices market is divided into diagnostic, therapeutic, monitoring devices, and consumables. Among these, therapeutic devices lead the market, with a projected mid single-digit CAGR growth from 2022 to 2029.
Key Therapeutic Devices: The therapeutic devices market is further segmented into various categories such as humidifiers, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, PAP devices, ventilators, inhalers, neuromodulation devices, and airway clearance devices. PAP devices dominate the global market, showing a high single-digit CAGR growth, while neuromodulation devices are expected to witness a high double-digit CAGR growth from 2022 to 2029.
Comprehensive Analysis of Humidifiers and Nebulizers: The humidifiers market includes active and passive humidifiers, with active humidifiers holding the largest revenue in 2022 and projected to grow at a low single-digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The nebulizers market comprises jet nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, mesh nebulizers, and smart nebulizers, with jet nebulizers as the top revenue generator in 2022 and expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
Monitoring Devices: Monitoring devices encompass pulse oximeters, capnographs, gas analyzers, and others. Among these, pulse oximeters lead the market with a low single-digit CAGR growth from 2022 to 2029, while capnographs are projected to grow at a low single-digit CAGR during the same period.
Application and End-User Segmentation: The market is segmented based on applications into obstructive, restrictive, vascular, infectious, and other respiratory conditions. Obstructive respiratory conditions hold the largest revenue in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Hospitals are the largest end-user segment in 2022, with the market expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis: North America leads the market in 2022 and is projected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high single-digit CAGR growth, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, and government initiatives promoting research and development of innovative respiratory care technologies.
The major companies in Respiratory care devices are
- Medtronic (Ireland)
- Getinge Groups (Maquet GmbH) (Sweden)
- Vyaire Medical, Inc (U.S.)
- Resmed Inc (U.S.)
- Philips N.V. (TheNetherlands)
- Fisher and Paykel healthcare (New Zealand)
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Air Liquide S.A (France)
- Masimo (U.S.)
- Inspire Medical (U.S.)
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising Incidences of Respiratory Diseases Such as Copd, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea, Which Has Resulted in a Higher Demand for Respiratory Care Devices
- Growing Geriatric Population and the Consequent Increase in the Incidence of Respiratory Disorders Among Them, Creating a Substantial Demand for Respiratory Care Devices
- Rising Use of Non-Invasive Respiratory Care Devices
- Advancements in Respiratory Care Devices and Funding for the Development of Innovative Respiratory Care Technologies
- Favorable Reimbursement Scenario
Restraints and Threats
- Product Recalls
- Harmful Side Effects Associated With the Use of Certain Respiratory Care Devices
- Availability of Low-Cost Products from Local Manufacturers
- Availability of Alternatives Treatments Such as Medication and Surgery
- Stringent Regulatory Policies
Regulatory Affairs
- U.S.
- Europe
- India
- China
- Japan
- Iso Standards
Porter's Five Force Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Market Share Analysis
- Respiratory Care Devices Global Market Share
- Ventilator Global Market Share Analysis
- Pap Global Market Share Analysis
- Cpap Global Market Share Analysis
- Apap Global Market Share Analysis
- Bpap Global Market Share Analysis
Reimbursement Scenario
Technological Advancements
- Integrated Devices
- Non - Invasive Nanosensor Based Wearble Respiratory Monitoring
- Ai Based Respiratory Monitoring
- High Velocity Therapy
- Digital Technologies in Respiratory Devices
- Advanced Neonatal Respiratory Solutions
- Neonatal Lung Monitoring
- Neovent
- Self - Care Respiratory Monitor
Funding Scenario
Clinical Trials
