North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.