JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Friday he has no “religious litmus test” for state government employees, clarifying a statement he made earlier this week that he wouldn’t have appointed a health director “who does not share the same Christian values” as him.
The clarification on Friday followed sharp criticism by interfaith religious groups, lawmakers and others.
“The Governor’s statement was intended to point out that (health director nominee) Don Kauerauf shared values that aligned with the Governor’s and was not intended to imply that he imposes a requirement that job applicants adhere to any particular religion,” Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, told the Post-Dispatch on Friday.
“Just because an appointee happens to possess values that align with the Governor’s Christian faith doesn’t mean that he requires them to adhere to his religion,” she said in a statement.
Jones said, “Governor Parson has never required a religious litmus test for appointments as evidenced by the broad spectrum of religious backgrounds of his appointees.”
For instance, on the same day Sen. Mike Moon, a Republican hard-liner who helped upend Kauerauf’s appointment, was grilling the nominee during his confirmation hearing, former Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, a St. Louis Democrat, sailed through her confirmation hearing for membership on the state Board of Probation and Parole.
“I’m Muslim and I’m not Christian and he appointed me,” Nasheed told the Post-Dispatch on Friday. “I don’t think that he really meant what he said. Like I said, if that was the case, I wouldn’t have been, you know, appointed as a Muslim.
“I don’t think he meant to say it that way,” she said.
On Tuesday, Parson said, “Don is a public health expert that is on record opposing masking requirements and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He is outspokenly pro-life and morally opposed to abortion. Missourians know that I share these beliefs and would not have nominated someone who does not share the same Christian values.”
The quote prompted quick criticism on Twitter, where state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, wondered if he would be disqualified from nomination because he was Jewish.
“I’m curious Governor, is this a standard you traditionally use?” he asked. “Article VI of the US Constitution strictly prohibits a religious test as a qualification to any office or public trust. Considering that, I then must ask the question. Would someone who is Jewish, such as myself, be considered for nomination?”
The Interfaith Council of Greater St. Louis on Friday said it sent a letter to Parson expressing disapproval with the statement.
“It is beyond distressing to think that you might not consider or nominate well qualified individuals from serving our great state based on their religious beliefs,” the letter said. “People of all faiths and no faith, in a variety of occupations and vocations, make significant contributions to our state and community every day.”
