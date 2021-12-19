Restaurant Brands International Inc. Partners with Ant Group to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Its Restaurant Operations Across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2021--
Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies and the owner of TIM HORTONS ®, BURGER KING ®, and POPEYES ® brands, today announced a regional partnership to leverage Ant Group’s digital solutions to accelerate digital transformation of its restaurant operations across Asia Pacific. This deal further complements RBI’s continuous efforts to support local franchisee operations and expansion in the Asia Pacific market.
Under the collaboration, Ant Group will work with RBI’s local franchisees to implement a range of digital solutions, including mini program Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions. The collaboration aims to enable a more convenient and seamless omni-channel experience for local diners and to uplift the restaurants’ operational efficiency.
With the mini program SaaS solution, Ant Group will develop mini programs for each of RBI’s brands, namely Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes, adapted for each local market. Via the mini program, RBI’s local franchisees will be able to digitally integrate online and offline operations to drive increased efficiency and gain deeper operational insights. At the same time, diners will have access to expanded services, such as contactless menus and payments, online ordering for pickup or delivery, scan-and-order function in store, etc. Furthermore, the mini programs will also incorporate each RBI brand’s existing loyalty program and provide additional digital marketing capabilities, such as distribution of digital vouchers, etc.
To help RBI’s local restaurants to reach more local diners, the mini programs will be integrated into other local and regional digital platforms, including leading regional F&B tech startup Chope, and e-wallets in Southeast Asia, etc.
The collaboration will also see RBI leveraging the Alipay+ solutions to allow more payment options to be accepted in-store, on websites, apps, and via the mini programs. With the integration of Alipay+ solutions, RBI’s operations will support payment options such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet in Malaysia, True Money wallet in Thailand, GCash in the Philippines, Kakao Pay in South Korea, and many others.
“We couldn’t be more excited to launch this groundbreaking partnership with Ant Group, which further supports our mission to make ordering and dining as easy as possible for our guests and leveraging payments to provide a more convenient and personalized experience,” said Ekrem Ozer, President of APAC, Restaurant Brands International. “Franchisees across Asia will soon be able to benefit from the advantages of digitization across operations and the mini programs’ integration into other digital platforms.”
"Leveraging digital payments and marketing innovations is critical for industries like food and beverage to provide contactless services, boost operational efficiency, and adapt to the fast-changing market conditions,” said Angel Zhao, President of Ant Group’s International Business Group. “We look forward to assisting RBI in its overall digital transformation journey as it reinvents how diners connect with RBI brands both online and offline to create superior customer experiences.”
This activation will take place across eight selected markets in Asia Pacific, and 1,500 restaurants across all three RBI brands.
About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $34 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.
About Ant Group
Ant Group aims to create the infrastructure and platform to support the digital transformation of the service industry. It strives to enable all consumers and small and micro businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are inclusive, green and sustainable.
Ant Group is the owner and operator of Alipay, the leading digital payment platform in China serving hundreds of millions of users, and connecting them with merchants and partner financial institutions that offer inclusive financial services and digital daily life services such as food delivery, transport, entertainment, and healthcare.
Ant Group has further introduced Alipay+, which provides global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions that enable global e-wallets and merchant partners, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to better serve their users and customers from all over the world.
