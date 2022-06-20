DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
The "Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Restorative Material (Glass-ionomers, Bonding Agents, Biomaterial), Implant, Prosthetic, Equipment (Handpiece, Articulator, Furnace), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global restorative dentistry market is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2027 from USD 16.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
The prosthetic materials segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market
The prosthetic materials segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. Rise in the edentulous population worldwide drives the growth of the restorative dentistry market.
The implantology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market
The implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The rising demand for dental implants in developed countries supports market growth.
The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market
The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide and growing dental tourism in emerging markets drives the growth of the market.
Europe to dominate the restorative dentistry market during the forecast period
Europe is the largest regional market for restorative dentistry with a share in 2021. The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market in Europe.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Cases of Dental Caries & the Subsequent Increase in Tooth Repair Procedures
- Edentulism
- Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures
- Growing Market for Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries
- Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions
- Lifestyle Changes and Unhealthy Food Habits
Restraints
- High Costs of Dental Implants and Limited Reimbursements
Opportunities
- Increasing Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies
- Growing Focus on Emerging Markets & Rising Disposable Income Levels
- Impact of Dsos on the Dental Industry
Challenges
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Industry
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Bego GmbH & Co. Kg
- Bisco, Inc.
- Brasseler USA
- Coltene Group
- Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Diadent Group International
- Dmg Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH
- Envista Holdings Corporation
- Gc Corporation
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Institut Straumann Ag
- Ivoclar Vivadent Ag
- Keystone Dental, Inc.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Sdi Limited
- Septodont Holding
- Shofu Inc.
- Ultradent Products, Inc.
- Voco GmbH
- Zhermack Spa
- Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.
