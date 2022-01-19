CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce the launch of Restructure This!, a new podcast hosted by Sheppard Mullin partner Justin Bernbrock and featuring Sheppard Mullin restructuring attorneys Bryan Uelk, Catherine Jun, and Robert McLellarn, that focuses on issues and developments in the corporate restructuring industry. Each episode of Restructure This! features an in-depth interview with a high-profile member of the restructuring industry, including leading attorneys, financial advisors, investment bankers, and distressed debt investors. In doing so, Restructure This! draws out controversy, humor, and unique insights that are relevant to anyone interested in learning more about the world of corporate restructuring.
Restructure This!, Sheppard Mullin’s new podcast, features interviews with industry-leading advisors, principals, scholars, and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“ Restructure This! is an innovative combination of legal analysis and engaging commentary by seasoned lawyers and advisors,” said Bernbrock. “News without color is boring. Restructure This! is our contribution of color to the corporate restructuring and bankruptcy industry,” Bernbrock continued.
Restructure This!, which will available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher Radio, Google Play, and other leading podcast platforms, launches today with the following two episodes:
- “ Building a Bankruptcy Juggernaut ” with guest James H. M. Sprayregen, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Jamie Sprayregen spent decades building Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s juggernaut restructuring practice. How did he do it and what can we learn from the challenges he faced? Where does he see corporate restructuring practice headed in the future?
- “ Inflation and the Search for the Right Interest Rates ” with guest Mohsin Meghji, Managing Partner, M3 Partners
Inflation is here and appears far from “transitory.” Given this, where is the restructuring industry headed? Which sectors may see the most stress due to prior and new challenges? What are governments doing in response to inflation? Since companies that were going to restructure find themselves with access to more liquidity, what’s next for restructuring?
To download the first two episodes, visit https://www.sheppardmullin.com/podcasts-restructure-this-podcast.
