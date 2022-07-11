OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--
Fast-growing grocery automation software company Storewise, has announced a new tool for independent grocers with low or no visibility into their store’s sales performance. The Dynamic Sales Reporting module is the sixth solution service on the Storewise platform, available independently or in combination with TPR Automation, Price Analysis, Price Manager, Risk Reduction and Ordering technology-based solution modules.
“Today’s competitive landscape demands that a store owner know the sales performance of each and every store,” says Christopher Greco, President and CEO of Storewise. “With the new Sales Reporting tool, we give retailers the instant insight they need to make the right decision at the right time by comparing present to past performance at every level of detail.”
Sales Reporting gives retailers the control they need to analyze store, department, and item-level performance previously requiring hours of manual effort and cross-comparison between multiple reports before yielding actionable insights.
“All of our previous reporting was based on weekly Excel files we would have to then cut and paste or merge to evaluate sales opportunities,” says John Stanze, Director of Operations at Cosentino’s Food Stores. “Unfortunately, that was time consuming and prevented us from evaluating sales opportunities like we should. Having push button dynamic reporting allows us to look for negative trends we can turn around operationally.”
Sales Reporting is one of many modules included within the Storewise grocery automation platform which protects and maximizes profits by using: Price Analysis and Price Manager, allowing owners to keep prices correct; Ordering bridge-buying program allowing retailers to order allowance items that are expiring and not coming back “on-deal” immediately; Risk Reduction, which provides POS exception reporting, catches losses and improves training opportunities; and TPR Automation, which increases gross margin by matching TPR’s to in-store pricing.
About Storewise
Storewise exists to help independent grocers rise against competitors by creating software that automates manual tasks and reduces errors; protecting profits, guaranteed. Our team provides straightforward data analytics and automation software that enables independent grocers to prevent loss, compete more effectively, and sets the stage for future innovations. Beyond software, we provide grocers with a team of industry veterans and support specialists ready to work together and strengthen their business. Learn more at www.Storewise.io.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005766/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Lauren Lovell
+1 713-828-6123
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KANSAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY SUPERMARKET RETAIL
SOURCE: Storewise
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/11/2022 12:58 PM/DISC: 07/11/2022 12:58 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005766/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.