InQuest is excited and honored to announce that Vincent Stewart, a retired Lieutenant General in the United States Marine Corps - who most recently served as Deputy Commander at United States Cyber Command - has joined the company as an advisor.
Lt. Gen. Stewart has a highly distinguished and decorated military career, with over 35 years of Marine Corps and Department of Defense experience.
His educational credentials include an undergraduate degree in history from Western Illinois University, a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and a master’s degree in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, National Defense University.
During his time in the Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Stewart held numerous leadership positions including Commanding Officer, Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division; Assistant Chief of Staff, Intelligence, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force; Director of Intelligence, Marine Corps Intelligence, HQMC; and Commanding General, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace.
Lt. Gen. Stewart went on to serve in key Department of Defense cyber intelligence roles including Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA); and Deputy Commander, United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM).
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Vincent Stewart joining our advisory board,” said InQuest President and CEO Michael Arcamone. “His experience in cyberspace operations, intelligence, and counterintelligence will provide us with invaluable insights and vision as we continue deploying our File Detection and Response (FDR) platform across our nation’s most critical infrastructure as well as enterprise-class business organizations globally.”
About InQuest
InQuest empowers both the private and public sectors to identify, detect, and prevent advanced malware, ransomware, phishing, scam and fraud attacks, breaches, and data loss incidents. Its industry-leading File Detection and Response (FDR) platform stops file-borne breaches and incidents, automates threat hunting with real-time intelligence, and force multiplies SOC and SecOps across the globe.
