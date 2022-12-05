MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs), small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), today announced the return of the much anticipated TruMethods 2023 Schnizzfest. The event, which returns after the pandemic hiatus, will be held January 23-25, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, AZ with 500 of the industry’s top MSPs and cloud providers in attendance.
Schnizzfest delivers an exciting mixture of content tracks, panels, member-to-member networking and thought leadership covering a variety of topics, including business success principles, building your technology success practice, service delivery and sales. This valuable information will be shared through three tracks: sales and marketing, business leaders, and technology success.
“We’re looking forward to bringing everyone together again under one roof to talk about best practices and enjoy a good time,” said Gary Pica, founder of TruMethods, a Kaseya company. “We have a great lineup planned to ensure our members have a successful 2023 and beyond.”
Renowned business leader and CEO of EXOS, the Performance Coaching Company, Sarah Robb O’Hagan, will headline the event. O’Hagan will talk about getting ready for the moments that matter most in work and daily life, and how to achieve your highest potential. The founder and author of Extreme You: Step Up, Stand Out, Kick Ass, Repeat, O’Hagan has advised clients ranging from NFL players and Olympians to corporate executives, military personnel and everyday people. She has an extensive track record as the former president of Equinox, former global president of Gatorade and former marketing director at Nike and the Virgin Group.
The legendary Gary Pica, TruMethods’ founder, and Dan Tomaszewski, Kaseya’s executive vice president of the channel, will also provide a roadmap of upcoming programs and features, and recap last year’s accomplishments. Attendees can also look forward to Gary’s traditional “transformative concept” that TruPeer members should focus on in the coming year to guarantee their success.
This is the 11th year TruMethods hosts Schnizzfest, which Pica launched to bring MSPs together to guide them on how to demonstrate their true value to potential customers. He founded TruMethods in 2008 to create a community of IT providers that can grow and learn from each other through the TruMethods software and training. To date, hundreds of members have adopted the combination of FormulaWon and myITprocess to build world-class MSPs across the world.
Register for Schnizzfest today by clicking here!
Schnizzfest would not be possible without the generous partners dedicated to helping MSPs succeed. A special thank you to Diamond Sponsor ThreatLocker.
About Kaseya
Kaseya is the leading provider of unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: ConnectBooster, Datto, Graphus, ID Agent, IT Glue, Kaseya, RapidFire Tools, RocketCyber, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods and Unitrends. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya’s IT Complete platform, which is designed to maximize efficiencies and enable businesses through a single pane of glass. IT Complete empowers IT professionals to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005130/en/
CONTACT: Taylor Odekirk
Walker Sands for Kaseya
taylor.odekirk@walkersands.com
319-883-9497
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Kaseya
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/05/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/05/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005130/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.