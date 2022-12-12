PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022--
Medable, Inc., the industry-leading technology platform for unified clinical trials, won the Most Valuable Clinical Technology Award and the Health Entrepreneur Award at the Reuters Pharma Awards USA 2022. This double recognition underscores Medable’s leadership in applying digital methodology to clinical research at scale.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005274/en/
Reuters Recognizes Medable for Innovation & Industry Impact at Pharma Awards USA 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
“These awards highlight the importance of our mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. We are honored to be recognized among such powerhouse organizations in our industry,” said Michelle Longmire, CEO and Co-founder of Medable. “This recognition is a testament to the impact we are making in patients’ lives and proof of the value of scaling decentralized clinical trial technology. Thank you to Reuters, the esteemed judges, and our valued partners as we continue to innovate clinical development and the patient experience.”
As the Most Valuable Clinical Technology Award winner, Medable was chosen from many nominees including pharmaceutical companies, technology providers, and data providers that demonstrated innovation in generating patient-preferred trials – with the winner addressing patient needs with its solution that went beyond standard clinical trial processes and systems.
As the Health Entrepreneur Award winner, Medable was chosen from nominees including start-ups and entrepreneurs who quickly generated strong traction with an original healthcare idea, product, or service – with a particular focus on those that found new ways to serve patients or health professionals in a beneficial way.
Medable celebrates this honor alongside all its fellow nominees, who continue to push the envelope in research and technology. Reuters Pharma USA 2022 winners in other categories included Medable partner GSK, for Most Valuable Digital Patient Engagement, as well as several other household names in the pharmaceutical industry.
As a leader in the movement toward decentralized clinical trials (DCT), Medable is making a significant impact on the future of clinical research. Medable’s digital platform – whose flexible and modular solutions include Remote Screening, Total Consent, Televisit, eCOA/ePRO and Connected Sensors – is currently deployed in more than 300 clinical trials globally, in 60 countries and in over 40 languages, serving millions of patients. In an analysis of Medable-enabled studies, the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development found net financial benefits ranging from 5x for Phase II and 13x for Phase III trials, equating to roughly $10 million ROI and $39 million ROI, respectively. For its outstanding achievements, Medable was recognized in 2021 and 2022 as a Leader across the industry with top scores in the Everest Group’s “ Decentralized Clinical Trial Products PEAK Matrix® ” assessment.
About Medable
Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience and outcomes. Medable’s software has been named a Leader in the industry by both Everest Group and IDC. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005274/en/
CONTACT: Lisa Barbadora, Barbadora INK for Medable
+1 (610) 420-3413
lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com/media@medable.comAshley Paula-Legge, Big Valley Marketing for Medable
+1 (707) 972-0073
alegge@bigvalley.co/media@medable.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE CLINICAL TRIALS BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Medable, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/12/2022 07:37 AM/DISC: 12/12/2022 07:37 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005274/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.