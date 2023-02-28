REV Fire Group Invests in Its Ephrata Facility to Increase Aerial and TDA Apparatus Production

REV Fire Group announces the expansion and $1.5 million renovation of its Ephrata, PA facility to allow for the increased manufacturing of aerial apparatus including tractor drawn aerials (TDAs). The expansion is expected to more than triple the production of TDAs, and nearly double the workforce. With the leasing of two additional buildings on campus, REV Fire Group has doubled its space to a total of 123,000 square feet among four buildings. One of the new buildings will be used exclusively to manufacture aerial apparatus for Ladder Tower, KME and Ferrara brands. The other will be used to manufacture TDAs and will include a 20,000 square foot customer experience final inspection center with three bays. For the existing two buildings, one will be used for service and refurbishment of all REV Fire Group apparatus, and the other as a full paint shop.