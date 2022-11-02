CHICAGO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
Reveal-Brainspace announced today that Grant Thornton Australia, a leading independent assurance, tax and advisory firm, has selected Reveal’s leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform – Reveal 11 – to optimize its AI capabilities firm-wide. Specifically, Grant Thornton’s Cyber resilience – eDiscovery Response Team (CERT) will utilize the full breadth of Reveal 11’s end-to-end, SaaS-based solutions, including hosting, eDiscovery and investigations and consulting services.
“Grant Thornton Australia’s forward-thinking, data-driven philosophy to client service is what makes the firm such a powerhouse in the region, and why a partnership with Reveal makes so much sense,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “The entire Reveal APAC team is excited to work with the talented Cyber resilience – eDiscovery Response Team to successfully deploy Reveal 11 technology to provide custom solutions to the increasingly complex problems their client’s face.”
Grant Thornton Australia’s multidisciplinary CERT experts will leverage the Reveal 11 platform in a SaaS environment to provide its broad range of clients clarity on their most complex issues so businesses are armed with the right information to make decisions with confidence. Reveal 11 technology will be infused across all aspects of Grant Thornton CERT, including forensic accounting and financial advisory, investigations, digital forensics, employee fraud and eDiscovery.
With six offices across Australia, Grant Thornton will work closely with Reveal’s team on the ground in Australia to implement all of these advanced AI and machine learning tools with lightning speed and precision.
The partnership with Grant Thornton Australia marks another significant moment for Reveal’s ongoing expansion into new global markets – specifically in Australia and throughout the Asia Pacific region. Reveal recently announced strategic partnerships with other major firms throughout the region, along with opening a new office in Sydney. Reveal also outlined plans for further expansion in response to growing demand for Reveal AI technology from a customer and partner community throughout APAC, including New Zealand, Singapore, Korea, Japan and China, with other countries interested in participating in the Reveal journey.
To find out more about Grant Thornton Australia visit https://www.grantthornton.com.au/. For more information about Reveal and its Reveal 11 AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.
About Reveal
Reveal provides the leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery and investigations that combines world-class document review technology, processing, visual analytics that transforms structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. On-premise or in the cloud, Reveal helps organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing an unmatched user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.
About Grant Thornton Australia
Grant Thornton is a one of the world’s leading independent assurance, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton Australia has more than 1,300 people working in offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. We combine service breadth, depth of expertise and industry insight with an approachable “client first” mindset and a broad commercial perspective.
‘Grant Thornton’ refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide assurance, tax and advisory services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton Australia Limited is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL does not provide services to clients. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. In the Australian context only, the use of the term ‘Grant Thornton’ may refer to Grant Thornton Australia Limited ABN 41 127 556 389 and its Australian subsidiaries and related entities.
