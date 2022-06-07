CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general on Tuesday said he will not bring criminal charges against protesters who disrupted an Executive Council meeting last September before it began, forcing Gov. Chris Sununu to postpone it.
Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate moved around the room at Saint Anselm College on Sept. 29, shouting “Shut it down" before the meeting got underway.
Sununu, a Republican, said state police had to escort state employees to their cars after “unruly and very aggressive” behavior.
“The cancellation was due to the fact that certain state employees left after the breakfast meeting because of concerns about the protest and were therefore unable to answer questions from the Governor and Council concerning items on that day’s agenda," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Tuesday.
He said the state would not have been able to prove any potential criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
The postponement had delayed a council vote on $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts.
