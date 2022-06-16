FILE - Revlon CEO Debra Perelman, the company's first woman CEO in its 89-year-old history, show products during an interview, Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021, in New York. Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Thursday, June 16, 2022, weighed down by debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.