The "Glaucoma Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global glaucoma market is set for substantial growth. The market's Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period, driven by various factors such as rising patient prevalence, increasing treatment options, and emerging therapies.
Key Highlights:
- Prevalence and Burden: Glaucoma, a progressive eye condition and the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally, affected nearly 7.3 million diagnosed cases in 2022 within the seven major markets (7MM). However, the overall burden of glaucoma, including undiagnosed cases, reached approximately 17 million in the same year.
- Geographical Distribution: The majority of diagnosed glaucoma patients were estimated in the US, followed by Japan, Germany, and France in 2022.
- Prominent Type: Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) emerged as the most prominent type of glaucoma, contributing to a high burden across the 7MM.
- Market Size and Variation: The US led the market with USD 2.6 billion net sales revenue among the 7MM in 2022. On the other hand, the UK held the lowest market share with a value of nearly USD 140 million.
- Treatment Landscape: The current treatment market for glaucoma includes a range of options, such as Prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, fixed combinations, alpha-2-selective adrenergic agonists, and others.
- Emerging Therapies: The glaucoma market is set to experience growth due to the expected entry of emerging therapies, including iDose TR (travoprost intraocular implant), NCX 470, OTX-TIC, and others.
Market Insights:
The comprehensive report titled "Glaucoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" provides a deep understanding of glaucoma, its historical and projected epidemiology, and market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
The report delves into current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and the expected glaucoma market size from 2019 to 2032. Moreover, it presents an analysis of treatment algorithms and unmet medical needs, offering valuable insights into market opportunities and potential areas for growth.
Geographic Coverage:
The study spans the following geographical regions:
- The United States
- EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain)
- The United Kingdom
- Japan
Disease Understanding and Treatment:
Glaucoma, characterized by optic disc cupping and visual field defects due to retinal ganglion cell loss, is the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. It is categorized into open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and narrow-angle glaucoma/angle-closure glaucoma (ACG). Early diagnosis is crucial to prevent further optic nerve damage. Diagnosis involves comprehensive eye examinations, tonometry, ophthalmoscopy, visual field testing, and gonioscopy.
Market Outlook:
Glaucoma management focuses on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) using various drug classes, including prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, rho kinase inhibitors (ROCK), and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors. The launch of emerging therapies, such as NCX 470, iDose TR, and others, is projected to positively impact the market's growth.
The 7MM glaucoma market was valued at approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to expand significantly, and the US is expected to maintain its leadership position, accounting for 63% of the total market in 2022. Emerging therapies like iDose TR are projected to make substantial contributions to the market by 2032.
Emerging Therapies and Drug Pipeline:
Emerging therapies in the pipeline, such as iDose TR and NCX 470, offer new avenues for glaucoma treatment. iDose TR, a prostaglandin analog implanted into the eye, is expected to provide sustained intraocular pressure reduction. NCX 470, a second-generation nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, targets the prostaglandin F2 alpha receptor and soluble guanylate cyclase for lowering IOP.
Patient Insights and KOL Views:
The report gathers insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and subject-matter experts in the field to understand treatment landscapes, patient reliance on conventional therapies, treatment preferences, and accessibility challenges. These insights provide a well-rounded view of the market and its unmet needs.
Market Access and Reimbursement:
The report sheds light on the high cost of glaucoma treatments and its impact on patient access. It explores reimbursement policies, cost-effectiveness, patient assistance programs, and out-of-pocket costs across different geographies, helping to identify access barriers and solutions.
Scope of the Report:
The report covers a range of key aspects, including disease understanding, treatment algorithms, patient prevalence, market opportunities, emerging therapies, treatment landscape, patient journey, and unmet needs.
Reasons to Buy:
The report is a valuable resource for businesses looking to develop strategies in line with current market trends. It provides insights into patient prevalence, evolving treatment landscapes, and emerging therapies. Furthermore, the report assists in understanding market opportunities and potential areas for growth. This information is critical for staying competitive and informed in the glaucoma market.
Companies Mentioned
- Nicox Ophthalmics
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)
- Visiox Pharma
- TearClear
- Glaukos Corporation
- Santen Inc
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- Santen Pharmaceuticals
- Omikron Italia S.r.l.
- OPIS Spain
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
- MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma)
- Tarsier Pharma
- Peregrine Ophthalmic
- Ocuphire Pharma
- Qlaris Bio, Inc.
- Betaliq, Inc.
- VivaVision Biotech, Inc.
- D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)
