CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) today unveiled its latest feature updates for Director Suite, its innovative family of multimedia editing software. PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, AudioDirector, and ColorDirector, now boast cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, improved user interfaces, enhanced dynamic smart tools, and high-quality studio effects. Additionally, users can seamlessly access an extensive library of millions of stock videos, photos, and music tracks from Getty Images and Meta Sound Collection, at no additional cost. Equipped with an abundance of stock assets and a wide array of AI-powered, user-friendly editing tools, creators have everything at their disposal to produce exceptional content.
PowerDirector users can expect an enhanced content creation experience, including a modernized user interface and cutting-edge generative AI capabilities. Accessible from the easiest editing interface yet, the brand-new AI Art Generator can instantly turn text prompts into captivating images and stickers. While previously complex workflows have been streamlined to one click, enabling users to auto-remove unwanted noises, restore audio, and auto-generate customizable subtitles for videos of any length in English, Japanese, or Chinese, for unmatched clarity for podcasts, voiceovers, narration, or dialogue.
PowerDirector offers these cutting-edge AI tools and an expanded stock library of millions of videos, images, and music from Getty Images and Meta Sound Collection to help users create extraordinary content.
PhotoDirector provides absolute control over photo retouching; from portraits to full body shots, users can completely transform their appearance. Body editor features allow users to adjust and reshape physical characteristics to enhance the visual impact and presentation of outfits, and a new facial Wrinkle Remover feature smooths away or subtly diminishes wrinkles, all from within the enhanced user interface. Exciting new AI art generation functionality brings text to captivating imagery, ensuring the perfect image is only a prompt away. PhotoDirector users will also have access to millions of photos from Getty Images.
ColorDirector goes further beyond color correction with expanded light effects. Users can add a dreamy and ethereal nature to their footage and soften their shots without sacrificing sharpness or clarity.
AudioDirector in addition to one-click audio restoration with AI and access to thousands of music tracks from Meta Sound Collection, users can expect a brand-new Breath Control feature to automatically remove the sound of breathing in speech recordings.
Director Suite 365 is the complete editing studio, bringing together the latest versions of CyberLink's leading multimedia creative software, including PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, AudioDirector, and ColorDirector. With new generative AI technology and optimized user interface, users of any skill level can jump right in and take advantage of the most popular and powerful features via shortcuts - instantly applying video and audio effects that would have previously taken hours. Director Suite 365 subscribers have unlimited access to a continually growing collection of exclusive plug-ins, effect packs, AI features, motion titles, background music tracks, and sound effect clips.
“We remain committed to being at the forefront of AI innovation by providing content creators with the most powerful and user-friendly editing suite on the market,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “With the incorporation of generative AI, improvements to user interface and experience, enhanced smart tools, and a robust library of stock assets, creators can easily produce and edit their media like pros.”
In addition to subscription plans, users also have the unique choice of purchasing perpetual versions of the popular 365 software (PowerDirector 2024, PhotoDirector 2024, ColorDirector 2024, and AudioDirector 2024).
For more information and product details on CyberLink’s Director Family of multimedia editing software, see here.
About CyberLink
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com.
