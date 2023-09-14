Revolutionizing Wellness: Blokes + Joi Unveils Smart Supplements, Pioneering a Data-Driven Approach to Optimal Health.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Blokes + Joi, a trailblazing leader in the health and wellness industry, is proud to announce the launch of their Smart Supplements, a monumental leap towards data-driven, individualized wellness solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914534330/en/
Blokes + Joi Unveils Smart Supplements, Pioneering a Data-Driven Approach to Optimal Health (Photo: Business Wire)
Driven by an unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the health and well-being landscape, Blokes + Joi has made remarkable strides in their mission to optimize hormone health through the use of individual biomarkers. As the first company in their space to harness the power of machine learning in the analysis of the consumer’s unique data, they are setting a new standard for personalized wellness.
Traditionally, the one-size-fits-all approach to health supplements has left consumers with a frustrating lack of results and wasted resources. Blokes + Joi recognized this need for improvement, leading to the development of Smart Supplements, a dynamic range of products meticulously designed to align with each individual’s distinct biology.
At the core of Blokes + Joi’s revolutionary approach is the utilization of an individual’s biomarkers. By analyzing this unique data with machine learning, they gain unparalleled insights into each customer’s specific needs. This allows them to craft personalized health plans and products ensuring higher efficiency and results.
Moreover, Blokes + Joi is putting the final touches on their model of optimization. From labs, to hormone treatments, to peptide therapy, they now have a precise way of measuring the outcomes of supplementation with Smart Supplements. In essence, they are setting a new benchmark in care standards, pushing the boundaries of the supplements industry, and one step closer to becoming a single-source solution to optimization within healthcare and the health and wellness segment.
“We believe that health and wellness should be as unique as the individuals who seek it. Our Smart Supplements represent the future of personalized wellness, where data-driven insights guide the way to optimal health.” said Founder, Josh Whalen
With the release of Smart Supplements, Blokes + Joi is not only setting a new standard for wellness, but also empowering individuals to take control of their health journey like never before. Customers can expect a transformative experience that considers their individual needs, paving the way for tangible well-being improvements.
The launch of Smart Supplements marks a significant milestone in Blokes + Joi’s ongoing mission to bring advanced science and personalized wellness solutions to the forefront of the health industry.
For more information about Smart Supplements and Blokes + Joi’s innovative approach to wellness please visit Blokes.co and ChooseJoi.co
About Blokes + Joi
Blokes + Joi is a leading pioneer in the health and wellness industry, utilizing data-driven insights, AI, and personalized solutions to optimize health and well-being. With a mission to evaluate the entire body and hormonal condition using biomarkers, Blokes + Joi is transforming the way individuals approach their health journey. Their groundbreaking Smart Supplements, powered by machine learning, represent the future of personalized wellness.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914534330/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Christina Wheeler
720-802-4720
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FITNESS & NUTRITION HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BIOMETRICS HEALTH DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Blokes + Joi
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/14/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/14/2023 09:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914534330/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.