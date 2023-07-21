WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2023--
The Board of Directors of Revvity (NYSE: RVTY), today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on November 10, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2023.
About Revvity
At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.
With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.
Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230721450411/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations:
Chet Murray
(781) 462-5126
Investor Relations:
Steve Willoughby
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Revvity
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/21/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 07/21/2023 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230721450411/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.