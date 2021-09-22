RFG Advisory Earns Dual Recognition for ThinkAdvisor LUMINARY Awards 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021--
RFG Advisory "RFG," an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent advisors, has earned dual recognition for the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARY Awards Class of 2021 in the category of Thought-Leadership & Education—RFG Advisory received the accolade for the firm and Chief Investment Officer Rick Wedell for Individuals – RIAs.
The inaugural awards program celebrates top advisors, industry executives, teams, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset/investment/portfolio managers, and other firms by showcasing their achievements in four key areas:
· Thought leadership
· Executive leadership
· Dealmaking/growth
· Diversity & inclusion
"Receiving this kind of dual recognition from ThinkAdvisor is a big win in our book. RFG produced more content in 12 months than some firms make in 12 years," said Bobby White, Founder and CEO of RFG Advisory. "People are RFG's greatest asset, and we'll do whatever it takes to ensure our advisors are well-equipped, with every form of content and resource imaginable to succeed and be the outlier."
Winners were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry and by ThinkAdvisor's editorial team. Closing the 2021 program will be the inaugural ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards Dinner, which will take place on Tuesday, November 9, at the Mandarin Oriental In New York.
"Being named a ThinkAdvisor LUMINARY not one but two times is a high honor," said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. "These awards help to validate all the work we've put into the last year alone: articles, an ebook, a national roadshow, two podcasts, webinars, and over 60 videos on YouTube. As an innovator in the wealth management industry, we are grateful for this acknowledgment and passionately committed to going above and beyond to serve independent advisors everywhere."
Additional details about Think Advisor Luminaries and a full list of the LUMINARIES Class of 2021 are published online at https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/class-2021.
Learn more about RFG Advisory at www.rfgadvisory.com and follow RFG Advisory on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
We are proud to say RFG did not pay any compensation to participate in this award process. For more information on the selection criterion for each award please visit the third-party organization website for additional details.
About RFG Advisory
RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.
Securities offered by Registered Representatives of Private Client Services ("PCS"). Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.
