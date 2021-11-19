RH Announces the Opening of RH Jacksonville, the Gallery at St. Johns Town Center

CORTE MADERA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
RH (NYSE: RH) announced today the opening of RH Jacksonville, The Gallery at St. Johns Town Center. RH Jacksonville features a glass-encased Rooftop Restaurant and Park, a Wine Bar with 40 international selections by the glass, Gardens and Terraces featuring our Outdoor furniture collections, and an interactive Interior Design Firm & Atelier that provides an unprecedented level of professional design services.
RH Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman commented, “RH Jacksonville represents our ongoing quest to elevate and expand the brand with architecturally inspiring spaces that blur the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality, spaces that activate all of the senses and an experience that cannot be replicated online.”
Mr. Friedman continued, “The Gallery at St. Johns Town Center reflects some of our best work to date and we’re proud to introduce this innovative and highly immersive experience to Jacksonville.”
Conceptualized as a transparent, multi-level contemporary structure, the Gallery features a charcoal grey Venetian plaster exterior with an expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto lush garden courtyards and terraces surrounded by towering Zahidi date palms.
Upon ascending a grand double floating staircase, guests will arrive to the Rooftop Restaurant – offering a timeless, ingredient-driven menu in a year-round, skylit garden escape beneath a dramatic atrium with retractable glass walls, sparkling chandeliers and heritage olive trees. Seamlessly extending from indoors to out, the restaurant opens onto a beautifully landscaped park. Influenced by the great classical gardens of Europe, this immersive destination features a series of intimate RH Outdoor lounge spaces defined by a layered composition of trellised evergreen trees, sculptural hedging, overhead shade canopies and the sound of trickling fountains.
Situated just off the grand stair on level three, a striking Wine Bar presents carefully curated wine and champagne selections from around the world for visitors to enjoy in the Rooftop Park or while exploring the rest of the Gallery – including 40 wines by the glass as well as limited production offerings from some of Napa Valley’s most renowned small vintners.
On level two, guests will discover RH Modern – the largest fully integrated assortment of modern furnishings, lighting, textiles and décor under one brand in the world – as well as the RH Interior Design Firm & Atelier. This interactive studio features private client presentation rooms with state-of-the-art technology, and an RH Rugs showroom presenting an exclusive collection distinguished by its superlative artistry and exquisite materials.
On the main level, visitors will pass through a 25-foot threshold of retractable glass-and-steel doors as they continue into the central hall with its soaring 14-foot ceilings. Along the periphery, barrel-vaulted passageways lead to a classical arrangement of rooms featuring RH Interiors collections from internationally renowned designers, as well as one-of-a-kind antiques and artifacts from Friedman’s world travels.
RH Jacksonville, The Gallery at St. Johns Town Center is located at 4831 Village Shops Way. The Gallery can be reached at 904.730.1474. Hours of operation are 10am to 9pm daily.
ABOUT RH
RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com, and Waterworks.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
