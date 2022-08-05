DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022--
The "Rhinosinusitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Rhinosinusitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Rhinosinusitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
The Rhinosinusitis epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Rhinosinusitis by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Rhinosinusitis in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Rhinosinusitis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).
Rhinosinusitis Epidemiology Perspective
The Rhinosinusitis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Rhinosinusitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.
The Rhinosinusitis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.
Rhinosinusitis Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
The Rhinosinusitis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Rhinosinusitis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.
The Rhinosinusitis report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.
KOL views
The publisher interviews, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.
Scope of the Report
- The Rhinosinusitis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- The Rhinosinusitis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Rhinosinusitis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Rhinosinusitis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Rhinosinusitis
- The report provides the segmentation of the Rhinosinusitis epidemiology
Report Highlights
- 11-year Forecast of Rhinosinusitis epidemiology
- 7MM Coverage
- Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Rhinosinusitis
- Cases of Rhinosinusitis by Mutation Types
- Rhinosinusitis Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk & Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Rhinosinusitis
3. Rhinosinusitis: Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Sign and Symptoms
3.3. Pathophysiology
3.4. Risk Factors
3.5. Diagnosis
4. Patient Journey
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
5.3.1. Rhinosinusitis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019-2032)
5.4. United States Epidemiology
5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
5.5.2. France Epidemiology
5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
5.6. Japan Epidemiology
6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
6.1. Rhinosinusitis Treatment and Management
6.2. Rhinosinusitis Treatment Algorithm
7. KOL Views
8. Unmet Needs
9. Appendix
