FILE - Attorney General Peter Neronha gives a victory speech after winning a second term, during an election-night gathering of Rhode Island Democratic candidates and supporters on Nov. 8, 2022, in Providence, R.I. Neronha on Thursday, May 25, 2023, filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals." commonly referred to as PFAS, saying they have causing significant harm to the residents and natural resources of Rhode Island.