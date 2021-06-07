PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is up another 2 cents, and has now jumped nearly a dollar in the past year, AAA Northeast said Monday.
With the latest increase, gas is selling for an average of $2.96 per gallon in the state, which is 9 cents higher than a month ago and 96 cents higher than one year ago.
Rhode Island’s average price remains 9 cents lower than the national average.
“Since April, we’ve seen a steady rise in demand for gasoline with more people commuting to the office and taking to the roads for vacation," AAA spokesperson Lloyd Albert said in a statement. "This increasing demand and decreasing supply — combined with higher crude oil prices — mean pump prices are likely to fluctuate throughout June.”
Nationally, the average per-gallon cost has jumped more than a dollar in the past year.
Rhode Island's average is lower than Connecticut's, but slightly higher than in Massachusetts.