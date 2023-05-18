FILE - Tripp Hopkins, center, attends a rally to protest the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, May 3, 2022, at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Rhode Island Senate is set to vote Thursday, May 18, 2023, on a measure that would allow state funds to be used to pay for health plans that cover state workers and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions.