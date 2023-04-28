FILE - Demonstrators protest the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, May 3, 2022, at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. The Supreme Court overturned the ruling on June 24. State funds could be used to pay for health plans that cover state workers and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions under a bill approved Thursday, April 27, 2023, by the Democrat-controlled Rhode Island House of Representatives.