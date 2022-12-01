FILE - A jar of medical marijuana sits on a display case at the Thomas C. Slater Compassion Center in Providence, R.I., July 29, 2015. Rhode Island has become the latest state to allow recreational marijuana sales. Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in the state on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed the bill permitting such sales to people 21 and older into law.