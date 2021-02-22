GLOCESTER, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged in connection with a head-on crash over the weekend that took the life of a Connecticut woman, police say.

Travis Beaulieu, 25, of Glocester, was arraigned Monday on a charge of driving to endanger resulting in death, Glocester police said in a statement. He did not enter a plea and was released on $25,000 bond. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

According to police, Beaulieu was driving a pickup truck that collided head-on with a car driven by Yvonne Cote, 65, of North Grosvenordale, Connecticut, just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police allege Beaulieu was driving east in when he crossed the center line into the westbound lane to pass a line of vehicles and collided with Cote’s car.

Beaulieu and a passenger were taken to a hospital where they were evaluated and released, police said.

