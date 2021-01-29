PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Restrictions that required many Rhode Island businesses to close early to thwart the spread of the coronavirus are scheduled to be lifted Friday.
Gov. Gina Raimondo will sign an executive order Friday to lift them immediately, according to an email from Commerce Department spokesperson Matt Sheaff.
Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said Thursday that the restrictions that required many businesses, including restaurants, to close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday would be lifted Sunday because key metrics were heading in the right direction.
That schedule has been moved up.
“Small businesses, especially our restaurants, have been hit so hard during this pandemic,” Sheaff said. “Because our COVID-19 data is showing positive signs across the board, we are able to gradually relax some of the business restrictions in place.”
The restrictions were put in place in late November.
TWO SCREENS FOR TEACHERS
Hundreds of Providence public school teachers are getting a second computer monitor from a nonprofit that will enhance their remote teaching capabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
“A second screen lets teachers see their students on one screen and their lesson plans on the other,” Matt Lerner, a cofounder of Two Screens for Teachers said in a statement. “A second monitor helps teachers and students immediately with remote learning during COVID."
More than 400 Providence teachers will get a second monitor. The cost of the monitors is approximately $50,000.
“This has been an incredibly challenging 12 months for our teachers as they adjust to changes not only in their daily routines but in their instructional delivery,” schools Superintendent Harrison Peters said in a statement. “We are indebted to project founders Matt Lerner and Mike Mathieu for seeing a need and taking action."
VACCINE SLOTS FILL FAST
It took just about half an hour for the city of Warwick to fill up all the slots for the 390 COVID-19 vaccines for residents 75 and older it is offering next week.
City officials announced just after 1 p.m. Thursday that it would begin offering vaccination appointments at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis to people who registered online. By 2:31 p.m. all the slots were filled, a city spokesperson told The Providence Journal.
The city expects to get additional doses, perhaps 500 a week, in the near future.
The shots are being administered at the Swift Community Center in East Greenwich from Monday to Wednesday.