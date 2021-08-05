PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer starting Thursday is requiring all employees to wear a face covering indoors, regardless of coronavirus vaccination status.
The office is thought to be the first state agency to require masks for all employees, although some agencies require masking for workers who interact with members of the public.
The decision was made “in accordance with CDC guidelines and Rhode Island’s status as an area with substantial spread of the COVID-19 virus," according to a statement from General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.
The delta variant of the virus has led to a nationwide spike in new confirmed cases.
“In order to protect the health and the lives of Rhode Islanders, we must follow the science,” Magaziner said.
The agency has about 100 employees.
Magaziner has also directed his staff to explore adopting requirements in line with President Joe Biden’s policy for federal employees, under which staff must either provide proof of vaccination or comply with regular testing.