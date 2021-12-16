PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell slightly last month as the state added 2,300 jobs, the state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.
The unemployment rate dropped from 5.3% in October to 5.1% in November, the agency said in a release.
November's state rate was higher than the nation's, which was 4.2%.
The addition of 2,300 jobs represents a rebound from October's decline of 1,500 jobs, the first monthly decline since December 2020.
In total, Rhode Island has added 18,500 jobs in the first 11 months of 2021.
The state has now regained 77% of the roughly 108,000 jobs lost during the pandemic shutdown, the agency said.
The professional and business services industry had the biggest gains last month, with 800 jobs. Accommodation and food services also added jobs, along with manufacturing.