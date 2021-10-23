PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island tax collectors want to publicly name more of the people who owe taxes, in the hopes that the attention would spur them to pay their debt.
The Providence Journal reports Saturday that the state Department of Revenue wants to expand its list of tax delinquents.
The public list shows the 100 individuals with the most debt, which currently includes those with more than $102,000 in unpaid personal income taxes. Combined, they owe $106 million in unpaid taxes. The state collects about $1.2 million of it each year.
The department wants to begin including anyone with unpaid taxes of $25,000 or more and call it, “Debtors’ Corner.” That would be similar to the tax delinquency list in Massachusetts, which includes all individuals and businesses with at least $25,000 in debt.
Some cities publish their own lists. Officials in Springfield, Massachusetts said last month they were resuming publishing legal advertisements with the names of people who owe property taxes. They had delayed the posting during the pandemic, according to The Republican.
The revenue department in Rhode Island asked for the change to be included in his budget proposal for next year. If the governor supports it, the General Assembly would have to approve.
The department estimates that adding all unpaid tax bills of at least $25,000 would more than double the debt posted publicly to $264 million, and they expect collections would rise by $1.4 million annually.