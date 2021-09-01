NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nurses and other medical staff will vote Thursday on a proposed three-year contract that their union has tentatively reached with the owners of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.
United Nurses and Allied Professionals said a strike vote scheduled for next week was canceled, the Providence Journal reported Wednesday.
Jeffrey Liebman, CEO of CharterCARE Health Partners, who owns the North Providence hospital, praised workers for their dedication treating coronavirus patients.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in concept that both recognizes the incredible work and value our nurses provide patients every day and that is fair to our hospital,” Liebman said.
UNAP Local 5110 president Laura McQuesten urged union members to ratify the new contract.
“This agreement will increase wages, implement limitations on health insurance costs, and most importantly include staffing language that will provide for safe working conditions for our members, and ensure patient safety," she said in a statement.
A member vote on the contract will be held from Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.