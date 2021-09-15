CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021--
RIA in a Box, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of compliance, cybersecurity, and operational software solutions to the wealth management industry, announced today the release of the new cloud-based Virtual Desktop and MyRIACompliance ® Dashboard for RIA firms. The new solution helps RIA firms to protect against cyberattacks and boost productivity, all while integrating with overall regulatory compliance activities.
Following RIA in a Box’s acquisition of ITEGRIA earlier this year, this first of its kind product caters to RIA firms of all sizes. All Virtual Desktop packages feature a virtual desktop solution which provides RIA firms with a faster, more secure environment focused on mobility and flexibility and access to automated compliance and cybersecurity reporting providing via the new MyRIACompliance ® Dashboard.
The solution is built upon the National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") information security framework which focuses on five functions: identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover. RIA firms gain access to cyber defense technologies such as multi-factor authentication, data backup, disaster recovery, web filtering, vulnerability management, and access rights and controls. Firms can control which users can access what data and manage devices, files, and applications all in one place.
This new solution further establishes RIA in a Box as the industry leader in addressing the unique technology, cybersecurity, and compliance needs of all RIA firms. The combined virtual desktop and MyRIACompliance ® cybersecurity solution empowers RIA firms to efficiently construct, implement, and document a robust cybersecurity compliance program. Now, RIA firms have access to tailored cybersecurity training and testing and simulated industry-specific email phishing attacks. These offerings are complemented by the MyRIACompliance vendor due diligence platform which helps RIA firms to automate third party technology vendor due diligence review and documentation.
“The new virtual desktop product is the first of its kind in the RIA industry and fulfills the core mission of our firm to continue to provide RIA firms with a holistic platform to solve all of their unique technology, cybersecurity, and compliance needs. With this product, firms can give their employees a highly secure and flexible work environment, while also automating compliance and cybersecurity reporting,” said Will Bressman, CEO of RIA in a Box.
To learn more, visit https://www.riainabox.com/itegria-virtual-desktop.
About RIA in a Box
RIA in a Box is the leading provider of compliance, cybersecurity, and operational software to wealth managers and investment organizations. Over 2,200 RIA firms use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.
