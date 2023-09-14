RIA Sowell Management’s End-to-end Tech Solution Innovating the Way Financial Advisors Do Business

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
One of the primary objectives of Sowell Management, a privately held Registered Investment Advisor that serves financial advisors nationwide, is to lead the charge in delivering innovative solutions that foster growth and scale faster. The company is doing just that with the recent launch of FLEX Connect, its end-to-end technology solution that empowers financial advisors through every stage of the wealth management life cycle.
Sowell Management provides a transformative platform of services and solutions to advisors on the path of independence – helping them be in business for themselves, not by themselves. The company has a nationwide client base, with $4 billion in AUM/AUA*.
Bill Sowell, the company’s CEO, said the changing landscape of the financial advisory industry requires firms to embrace innovation to grow. “The industry is constantly evolving – especially in the field of technology. And today’s independent advisors are faced with more competition than ever – from large financial institutions to robo-advisors. Staying ahead is critical,” he said.
Sowell said that is why the development and addition of FLEX Connect to the firm’s arsenal of services is turning out to be a game changer for many of its advisor partners. “I know firsthand that an advisor’s time is money, and many advisors spend too much time on non-revenue-generating and non-client-facing activities. Sowell’s goal is to help advisors minimize the time spent on low-return activities, so they can maximize their time and energy to grow their practice. The best way we’ve found to do that is by working with true partners and utilizing leading technology solutions,” he said.
Daryl Seaton, Sowell Management’s president, described FLEX Connect as a cloud-based platform that allows advisors to seamlessly manage their practice all in one place. Seaton, who led the charge in bringing the innovative idea of FLEX Connect to life, said it is powered by GeoWealth, a firm specializing in constructing adaptable, open-architecture platforms tailored to meet the needs of RIAs like Sowell Management.
Seaton said the company’s advisors now have one tool to accomplish most everything they need to do. “This is something we have been working on – and working toward – for almost two years. Change isn’t always easy, but this change was worth the research, time, money and total company effort we put into it. Now, instead of multiple technology tools – from CRMs to portfolio management – our advisors have one. FLEX Connect provides proposal generation, account opening, investment research, branded reporting, account services and a client portal," he said.
Portfolio management is one of the most exciting features of the FLEX Connect solution, Seaton said. “It is available 24/7 through cloud access and allows our advisors to intelligently manage, trade and rebalance client portfolios, giving them the freedom to act as portfolio manager and choose any combination of model portfolios that may suit their client’s investment needs,” he said.
"In addition to the Sowell Management models, the Unified Managed Account (UMA) technology within FLEX Connect enables advisors to allocate a broad selection of Mutual Funds, ETFs and Individual Securities – all in a single account,” he added.
Josh Morales, who owns and manages Kansas City, Missouri-based Nest Financial, said his firm takes the complicated world of investing and simplifies it for the everyday person. Morales was one of Sowell Management’s first advisors to adopt FLEX Connect. “Using this solution goes a long way toward our mission at Nest Financial Advisors. It streamlines the way our advisors work with Sowell Management, our RIA, and it simplifies the advisor-client relationship as well. It’s a win-win,” he said.
Seaton said that while having the right technology tools in place is crucial to a company’s growth, having people as resources is equally as important. “At Sowell, we build real relationships with our advisor partners. We have teams in place to provide help in every area that is needed – from transition and solutions consultants to our asset management team. We’re just a phone call away,” he said.
Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. They are a Forbes and Barrons* top 100 RIA and were founded in 2001 on the principles of fee-based fiduciary investing. Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions that leads advisors on the path of independence – including end-to-end technology and portfolio management – meeting advisors where they are and taking them where they want to go. Sowell offers a diversity of services and has a nationwide client base, with $4 billion in AUM/AUA* as of December 2022. Sowell Management – there for the advisors; there for the journey.
*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services.
